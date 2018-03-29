Here comes the ‘Black Panther’—Costumes from the movie coming to History Center (March 28)

It could have been Los Angeles, Manhattan or Atlanta.

But it was Pittsburgh that was chosen as the first stop for the world premiere of “Heroes & Sheroes: A Ruth E. Carter Costume Exhibition” presented by FashionAFRICANA. The exhibit is scheduled to open in August and run through November at the Heinz History Center. On March 20, Ruth E. Carter, along with Beryl Basham (executive producer of the exhibit) and Jendayi Luck (artistic director of the exhibit) joined Demeatria Boccella, co-founder of FashionAFRICANA, at the History Center for the announcement of an exhibit 30 years in the making. Community activist Jasiri X of 1Hood Media was asked to introduce Carter to the press conference audience.

Jasiri X said that Carter has successfully depicted our past in films and has done a brilliant job in depicting the future of Blacks with her costume designs, to the point where attendees of the movie “Black Panther” not only went to view the movie but wore their best African attire.

During the press conference, costumes from “Selma,” “The Butler” and “Roots” were on display. When the full exhibit arrives in Pittsburgh this August, it will include 50 costumes from the 30-year body of work of Carter.

Carter was nominated for an Emmy for her work on “Roots” (reboot 2016). She has also been nominated for two Academy Awards, first for her work on “Malcolm X” (1993) and again for her work on “Amistad” (1998). Carter is the first African American Costume Designer in the decades-long history of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences ever to be nominated for an Academy Award in this category.

When the exhibition leaves Pittsburgh it is set to travel to Chicago where it will be presented by SocialWorks—Chance the Rapper’s nonprofit organization aimed at youth empowerment. “The exhibition is a celebration of film culture, Black culture, African culture and American culture,” said Carter. In the words of Senor Love Daddy from “Do the Right Thing” and yes, Ruth E. Carter, was the costume designer on that film as well…“that’s the truth Ruth!”

