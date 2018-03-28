There Are Calls To Boycott Groupon After The N-Word Was Used To Describe A Pair Of Boots

Groupon is known for serious deals on everything from concerts to restaurants to clothes. The site got a boost when Tiffany Haddish told the hilarious story of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith going on a swamp tour with a Groupon. Now people are calling for a boycott after the n-word appeared on their site.

Earlier today, Groupon described the color of women’s fringed suede moccasin Boots as “N***er Brown.” The description also showed up on other boot listings on the site. See below:

According to TMZ, the VP of Global Communications for the company released a statement, saying “We are appalled that this language was displayed on our site … this is completely unacceptable and violates our policies — to say nothing of our values.” The product has been removed and the “third-party seller who listed it from its marketplace once it was made aware of the racial slur.”

People are calling for a boycott with the hashtag #ShutdownGroupon. Tiffany Haddish is the spokesperson and she has not made a statement as of yet. No one should ever doubt the power of a hashtag. H&M, Pepsi and Applebee’s have all felt the wrath.

