MSU, U-M student governments back voting reform initiative

Students will benefit with expanded registration, absentee voting, groups say

Student government groups at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University have come out in support of a voting reform initiative that organizers are working to get on the November ballot.

Both the U-M Central Student Government as well as the Associated Students at MSU passed resolutions in March in support of the Promote the Vote campaign, which seeks to amend the state Constitution to make voting more accessible and secure through reforms ranging from expanded absentee voting to audits of elections.

“The University of Michigan Central Student Government unanimously decided to support Promote the Vote’s initiative and its key provisions that will undoubtedly benefit students across the state,” explained Thomas Allen, a law student involved with CSG. “In past elections, students at U of M have waited hours in line to vote at campus polling stations. Allowing for no-reason absentee ballots will give students who are often stuck studying all day the ability to cast their ballot without undue burden. Allowing for same-day registration will ensure that they are able to exercise their right to vote.”

Aaron Stephens, an East Lansing City Councilman and MSU senior, echoed Allen’s thoughts. “This is a vital step in the right direction for our democracy. Everyone deserves the right to vote, no matter who you vote for,” he said. “Automatic voter registration, no-reason absentee, and the other common-sense reforms are long overdue.”

On February 13, the state Board of Canvassers approved Promote the Vote’s petition form, which seeks to amend the state Constitution to make voting more accessible. The amendment would:

Protect the right to vote a secret ballot.

Ensure military service members and overseas voters get their ballots in time to count.

Provide the option to vote straight-party.

Automatically register citizens at the Secretary of State’s office unless the citizen declines.

Allow a citizen to register to vote until 15 days before an election by mail or in person. After that, citizens may register to vote in person with proof of residency.

Provide all registered voters access to an absentee ballot for any reason.

Ensure the accuracy and integrity of elections by auditing election results.

The campaign is led by a broad coalition that includes the League of Women Voters, the ACLU of Michigan, the Michigan League for Public Policy and the state and Detroit branches of the NAACP. The proposed reforms mirror election laws in 40 other states.

For more information, go to https://promotethevotemi.com/

Also On Atlanta Daily World: