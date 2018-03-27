Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse Team Went All Iggy Azalea And Proudly Chanted The N-Word On Video

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse Team Went All Iggy Azalea And Proudly Chanted The N-Word On Video

They were singing along to Lil Dicky and Chris Brown's "Freaky Friday."


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
1 reads
Leave a comment

On Saturday, Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse Team were celebrating their win over Elon University by listening to Lil Dicky and Chris Brown‘s “Freaky Friday.” The song says the n-word 11 times and the lacrosse team, who appears to be all-white, enthusiastically chanted the word on video.

See below:

Social media has been ranting about it all day, check it out:

Their coach John Sung told Roanoke.com, “This is a teachable moment. It’s not something that we’re proud of. The team is very apologetic and sorry. There’s nobody of any color that should say it. Period. There’s nobody that should say it.” He also added, “There was no malice involved. They just thought that they were singing along to a song. They had just won. They’re singing songs. The first couple songs were Disney songs. … They were celebrating and they were dancing and they were excited. They’re good kids that made a bad decision.”

He also reminded us that he is a minority, originally from South Korea, “They’ve got to be educated to make better decisions. They’ve got to know what’s socially acceptable, and I think they’re learning all those things. It’s a lot on me as the leader. People forget — I’m a minority.” Let’s hope the coach understands that any “minority” can be anti-Black, including Black folks.

That said, do people really believe that white people don’t use the n-word when it’s used repeatedly in songs? They know what they are doing and they are proud. It’s very Iggy Azalea of them, who once referred to herself as a slave master. The best way to explain it, is this classic moment from White Chicks.

 

SEE ALSO:

Tavis Smiley Responds To Women Of Color Coming Forward In Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Epidemic Of White Male Terrorism And Its Connection To White Privilege

White Male Student Arrested In Killing Of Campus Police Officer

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now