India Arie Shares Hair Journey After Haters Tried To Shame Her

India Arie has let us know time and time again that she is not her hair. Nevertheless, being the down to earth Black girl that she is, she openly shared her hair journey through its various stages after haters tried to get on her for her edges, for jumping on the ‘big chop’ bandwagon and more.

The currently cropped cutie started the photo series showing us her hair length from 18 months of growth and confessed that she tried to give herself a trim on NYE and messed up!

She shares a behind the scenes look of her “tree braids” that she had done for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. Arie admitted that the style took 12 hours to complete and it wasn’t done until 9AM.

She gives us a look at her natural curl pattern, sharing a throwback of the first low cut she had in almost two years. Her tightly coiled curls are perfect! She quickly admitted that it only took her three days to go back to the salon and get it all cut off.

Her current style is this low cut. Debuting the look in mid-March, people had a lot to say which led the I Am Not My Hair singer to remind them: SHE IS NOT HER HAIR. (Go girl!)

She let the haters know, “Your opinion doesn’t matter to me (unless you like it! LOL in which case, HEY BOO! Hahaha!).

Forget the haters, Ms. Arie! We love your hair and the freeness from societal pressures that you encompass.

