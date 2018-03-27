Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Wendy Williams Gucci Down To The Socks?


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
0 reads
Leave a comment

Wendy Williams may have taken a little break for health purposes; however, she’s back and serving some serious style.

Wendy

A post shared by Merrell Hollis (@merrellhollis) on

Wearing a white suit with red trim and embellishments around the front pocket, she paired the look with $250.00 Gucci thigh high stockings (purchase them here). She paired the socks with$1,150 Gucci studded leather platform pumps in black and white. Williams was styled by Memsor.

Her makeup was done by Merrell Hollis and her straight blonde hair is by Robyn Michele.

#WendyWilliams slays in new photos! 🙌🔥🔥

A post shared by The_CommentSection NG ( TCS ) (@the_commentsection) on

I love this entire look when she is sitting down. However, I don’t like the look when she is standing up. The length of the pants against the t-strap is throwing me off.

It’s great to see Williams feeling better! Beauties, we must know: is her comeback look HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below!

DON’T MISS:

How Gucci Failed Miserably In Their Attempt At White Allyship

Michelle Obama Wears This Gucci Dress Twice And We’re Thankful

Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For BeyGood4Burundi

Gucci - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings

10 photos Launch gallery

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings

Continue reading Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And Fantasy Creating Picturesque Paintings

Gucci switched it up for their Spring/Summer 2018 ad campaign. Rather than having uber detailed photos (typically shot by Glen Luchford), the fashion house had surrealist digital paintings created to advertise their latest collection. The collection is titled "Utopian Fantasy," and references some of your favorite fairy tale figures, decked out in no other than Gucci. We love the inclusiveness of the ad, featuring men and women of various races. However, we're loving the photos of the Black women, rocking their natural hair. Step into the world of this over the top splendor and click through our gallery to see all the #GucciHallucinations. Which image is your favorite?

 

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now