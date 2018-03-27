Atlanta Alumnae Deltas Present Celebration of Excellence Awards Gov. Nathan Deal, Rev. C.T. Vivian & Fourteen Others to Be Honored

Luncheon Raises Funds for APS Student Scholarships

Fox 5 Anchor Cynne Simpson & songstress T Renee Crutcher To Host

Atlanta GA (March 26, 2018) The Celebration of Excellence (COE) (formerly the Celebration of Women), the annual signature luncheon for the Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel, 265 Peachtree Center Av. NE Atlanta. This fundraising affair will benefit scholarship recipients and provide funding for the organization’s Betty Shabazz Academy, the Delta GEMS, and the EMBODI project (for young men). The celebration pays tribute to women and men who are “Transformative Visionaries Dedicated to Serving the Global Community.” WAGA Fox 5 TV Anchor Cynne ’ Simpson and Songstress Extraordinaire, T. Renee Crutcher will be the hosts.

The COE honorees have made a significant difference in the community and in the focal points of the sorority’s national programs, including Economic Development, Educational Development, International Involvement and Awareness, Physical and Mental Health, Political Awareness and Involvement, Social Action, and Arts and Letters.

The coveted Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Excellence Award will be given to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and fourteen other worthy recipients. Gov. Deal is being honored for his outstanding work in prison reform. In 2017, Georgia saw the lowest number of overall prison commitments since 2002, and the lowest number of African-Americans entering the prison system since 1987. From 2008 to 2016, Georgia experienced simultaneous decreases in overall crime, down 24 percent, and imprisonment rates, down 6 percent. The number of individuals under probation supervision has steadily decreased since the enactment of last year’s reforms.

Civil Rights icon the Rev. Dr. C. T. Vivian will receive the chapter’s Legends Award.

The other 2018 Excellence Award honorees are Mrs. Janetta Booker, Mr. John Hope Bryant, Ms. Brenda Coleman, Dr. Paul Douglass and Dr. Sheila Robinson, Mrs. Lee Dorothy Edmond, Ms. Amber A. Harris, Drs. Kurt and Tracy McDonald, Mrs. Australia Brown Parks, LCDR Pride L Sanders USCG. (Ret), Dr. Gabrielle Starr, Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, Ph.D. and Mr. Andre Moses White. These honorees have excelled in leadership roles throughout metropolitan Atlanta and the world beyond.

“The four hundred plus members of the Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. are excited about this signature event and looking forward to celebrating the men and women who will be honored,” says Arle Wilson, General Chairperson of the Celebration of Excellence Committee. Dr. Nettie Perry and Margaret Wilson, M.D. are her Co-Chairs.

“The Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is committed to continuing our 94-year legacy of providing exceptional programs and service to our community,” said Camille Smith Zeigler, President of the Chapter. “The chapter has provided more than one million in scholarships over the years,” she added. Scholarship awards will be presented to students, both young men, and women, who are attending the Atlanta Public Schools.

Individual tickets for the Celebration of Excellence fundraiser are $75 and can be purchased at this link: https://squareup.com/market/atlanta-alumnae-chapter-delta-sigma-theta-sorority-inc/item/celebration-of-excellence or online at the website www.atlantaalumnaedst.org

About the Atlanta Alumnae Chapter

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1913 at Howard University on the principles of sisterhood, scholarship, and service. The Atlanta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the first chapter established in Georgia and the nineteenth chapter in the United States, had its beginning in 1924 when it was chartered as Sigma Chapter. The Atlanta Alumnae Chapter has charted its course by working throughout the community, by speaking out, and by being visible in civic, religious, academic, and political arenas. The chapter members have dedicated themselves to continuing the development and implementation of outstanding public service programs. Following the prototype of the Founders, they have gained local, state, regional, and national acclaim due to their outstanding public service initiatives, a legacy of which they are proud. Their vision for the future encompasses a continued focus on serving the Atlanta community. This year the chapter continued its work in health with the Alzheimer forum and civic affairs participating in a major expungement fair.

