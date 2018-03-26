This Is What Beyoncé Wears To Do Her Weekend Shopping

Beyoncé was spotted out and about with Blue Ivy at none other than Target. It doesn’t get more suburban than this. The superstar and mom of 3 showed us her weekend style, that totally hit the bullseye.
Beyoncé wore a $410.00 Self Portrait asymmetric red and white polka dot top and paired the look with slightly oversized jeans cuffed at the bottom and some super cute red heels with a furry back.
RELATED: Beyoncé Is Out Here Breaking Necks In Her Pum Pum Shorts
While most run errands in yoga pants and sneakers, Queen Bey keeps it glam at all times. Blue Ivy looked adorable in a short pants sweat suit and pink New Balances.
Such a cute (and stylish!) family.
DON’T MISS:
All The Details On Beyoncé’s 2018 NBA All-Star Courtside Look
WHO WORE IT BETTER: Eve And Beyonce In Naeem Khan [POLL]
LET’S MAKEUP: 7 Steps to Beyoncé’s Dramatic 2018 Grammy Look
Beyoncé's Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took 10 Days To Make
Beyoncé's Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took 10 Days To Make
1. BEYONCÉ1 of 17
2. BEYONCÉ2 of 17
3. BEYONCÉ3 of 17
4. BEYONCÉ4 of 17
5. BEYONCÉ5 of 17
6. BEYONCÉ6 of 17
7. FALGUNI AND SHANE PEACOCK DESIGN OF BEYONCÉ'S DRESS7 of 17
8. BEYONCÉ8 of 17
9. BEYONCÉ AND BLUE IVY9 of 17
10. BLUE IVY CARTER CUSTOM ANNAKIKI DESIGN10 of 17
11. BLUE IVY CARTER CUSTOM ANNAKIKI DESIGN11 of 17
12. BLUE IVY CARTER12 of 17
13. BEYONCÉ13 of 17
14. BEYONCÉ14 of 17
15. BEYONCÉ15 of 17
16. BEYONCÉ16 of 17
17. JAY-Z, BLUE IVY, AND BEYONCÉ17 of 17