The Blackest Twitter Reactions To Stormy Daniels’ Interview With Anderson Cooper

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Blackest Twitter Reactions To Stormy Daniels’ Interview With Anderson Cooper

This is glorious and hilarious.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
1 reads
Leave a comment

Stormy Daniels’ has broken the internet. Her 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper was trending — with the hashtag #StormyDanielsDay — hours before it aired. Well, the interview lived up to the hype.

In case you missed it, Daniels, who is a porn star, has been in the headlines for months. She was reportedly paid $130,000 — a week before the 2016 election — to stay silent about an affair with the President. Miss Stormy is now suing Trump to tell every grimy detail of their hook ups, which dates back to 2006 (Trump married Melania in 2005). In a lawsuit filed with the California state court, Stormy claims President Donald Trump never signed the non-disclousre agreement (he hilariously went under the name David Dennison), therefore, the agreement is invalid. Now, she is spilling all the tea to Cooper, knowing she might get sued. Watch a couple clips below:

Of course, we are loving this and so is Black Twitter. Trump deserves every drag he gets. Check out some of the most hilarious reactions below.

Good job, Stormy. Wouldn’t it be amazing if a porn star took down Trump? Make America great again!

SEE ALSO:

There’s A Serial Domestic Terrorist On The Loose, And Black People Are The Targets

Embattled Rep. John Conyers Announces His Immediate Retirement

Grab Em By The P***y: Trump Caught Bragging On Tape About Groping Women

Today - Season 67

10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For Water Crisis

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For Water Crisis

Continue reading 10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For Water Crisis

10 Celebs Who Have Donated To Flint For Water Crisis

comments – Add Yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now