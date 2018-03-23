‘Witches’ Are Casting A Binding Spell On Trump And We Love It

In case you forgot, it was white women who got President Trump into office. Even through decades of sexism and “grab ’em by the p***sy,” white women didn’t fail the reality star. According to NewRepublic.com, “more white women voted for Donald Trump than for Hillary Clinton” and “The only factor that differentiated the level of support among white women voters was education, with college-educated white women favoring Clinton, compared to non-college educated women who favored Trump by a far higher margin.” Now, some white women are trying to fix that in unique ways — witchcraft. See below:
Actually, this is nothing new. Vox reported back in October that every month a group of witches go to Trump Tower in New York City and cast a spell to protect America from our insane president. They are known as “resistance witches” and “at least 13,000-strong umbrella group of internet neo-pagans, Wiccans, solo practitioners who self-identify as ‘hedge witches,’ longtime magical practitioners in various traditions, and committed activists.” They are part of a #MagicResistance (yes, that is a real thing) and have come together every month since Trump’s inauguration. The folks are serious, check out some of their tweets below:
While we love any form of resistance, and this one is pretty damn hilarious, these spells do not seem to be working. Maybe they need to call on some Yoruba or Santeria saints, Oshun and Oya might make magic happen. Let’s hope Ben Carson doesn’t hear about this, he will surely think all liberals are possessed by witchcraft — even though he is possessed by stupidity.
SEE ALSO:
One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man
Taye Diggs Says Black Women Ruined His Love For White Girls
‘Look Like I’m Dead:’ Black Florida Shooting Survivor On The Quick Decision That Saved Her Life
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25