White Student Tells Black Classmate ‘Go Back’ To Africa During A Presentation On The N-Word

Kaliya Hill is an 11th grader at Central Cabarrus High School in Concord, North Carolina, which is about 25 miles outside of Charlotte. During a presentation on racism and the N-word in her English class, a white student interrupted her by saying she should go back to Africa. Kaliya told WJZY-TV, “The white student said, ‘go back’. He whispered it like no one was supposed to hear it. Everybody stopped and asked him to say it again. He said, ‘go back’.” The student’s punishment was a one-day out-of-school suspension, which happened five days later.
Hill mother’s, Kenya McGriff, was disappointed with how the school handled the situation, saying, “The fact it took so long, the fact it was such a light disciplinary action. I would like for the school to get some diverse training. For the staff members, the administrators, and then they can teach the students also. I want everyone to speak up. Stop being quiet about the situation. Racism exists. Hatred exists.”
Cabarrus County Schools has not commented on the incident.
Sadly, it is no shocker the white student was not properly disciplined. Studies have shown that white students are not reprimanded as harshly as Black students. For more on this story, watch the news clip below:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
