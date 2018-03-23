Wells Fargo supports community development in Atlanta with $1,196,500

Applications for education grants being accepted through April 1

ATLANTA, March 21, 2018 – Wells Fargo announced today 48 grants totaling $1,196,500 to community development organizations and programs in Atlanta. The funding is dedicated to work focusing on affordable housing, adult financial education and workforce development for low-to-moderate income wage-earners and communities.

Some of the grant recipients include the Atlanta Children’s Shelter, Drake House, Georgia Justice Project, Georgia Micro Enterprise Network and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta. A complete list of recipients is available upon request.

Grant applications were accepted from Dec. 1, 2016 through Feb. 1, 2017.

Wells Fargo’s Atlanta region changed its giving process last year in order to strategically review applications one focus area at a time: Community Development, K-12 Education, and Human Services and Civic Engagement.

Applications are currently being accepted for programs that help to eliminate the achievement gap in K-12 public education, advance education through arts, culture, science and history programs or that preserve the environment through educational programs. The deadline is April 1.

For more information, and for the application, visit www.wellsfargo.com/donations, select Georgia and metro Atlanta and review the information provided under each of the tabs: Our Giving Priorities, Eligibility, How to Apply and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

