SCLC Women’s 39th Drum Major for Justice Awards honors King Center CEO Dr. Bernice A. King

Atlanta, GA (March 21, 2018) The Southern Christian Leadership Conference SCLC Women Inc., will host an evening of celebration at its annual Drum Major for Justice Awards Gala on Wednesday, April 4, with a reception and silent auction at 6 p.m. and awards dinner at 7 p.m. The gala will be held at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel, 165 Courtland Street, Atlanta Ga.

“Honoring Our Past Present and Future” is the theme of the 39th annual dinner that will pay tribute to Elder. Bernice A. King, CEO of the King Center and daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

There will be a special guest performance by Grammy and Tony Award Winning Singer and Actress Jennifer Holiday. Media personality Shaunya Chavis is the mistress of ceremony. A special tribute and moment of remembrance will be given for Echol Cole & Robert Walker (Memphis Sanitation Workers)

The Drum Major for Justice Awards Dinner, held on the anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination, commemorates the legacy and sacrifice he gave to the world. The event gets its name from his own words, “Just say I was a drum major for justice…”.

“Evelyn Gibson Lowery devoted her life honoring hundreds of Drum Majors in the fight for justice. We are continuing her legacy by honoring Elder Bernice King who is spearheading MLK50Forward, the commemoration of the anniversary of her father’s assassination asking that everyone rededicate to the completion of Dr. King’s work and vision,” said Scarlet Pressley-Brown, interim chair.

Past honorees include: former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sybrina Fulton, former Atlanta mayor and U.S. Ambassador, Andrew Young; U.S. Rep. John Lewis (Ga.-D); community activist Rev. Al Sharpton, actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson, CNN anchor Don Lemon, author Isabel Wilkerson, and former Morehouse College president Dr. Robert M. Franklin; Suzan Johnson Cook, U.S.Ambassador-At-Large for International Religious Freedom, U. S. State Department; former Georgia State Director of USDA Rural Development, Shirley Sherrod; award-winning actor, dancer, singer, and director, Jasmine Guy; and the first black all-female flight crew at ASA: Captain Rachelle Jones, First Officer Stephanie Grant, Flight Attendant Diana Galloway, and Flight Attendant Robin Rogers.

About SCLC/Women, Inc.

The SCLC Women, Inc., champions the rights of women, children, families, and responds to the problems of the disenfranchised regardless of ethnicity, gender, age, or religion. For more information visithttp://www.sclcwomeninc.com/.

