Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church honors baseball greats Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron and Gary Sheffield

Hundreds of Atlanta male youth and their fathers to gather for a citywide men’s prayer breakfast and conversation with baseball icons

WHAT: The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, senior pastor of the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, spiritual home of Martin Luther King, Jr., today announces a partnership withAtlanta Braves to host a citywide prayer breakfast for boys, young men, and fathers in the Atlanta metro area.

The men’s breakfast, “Conversations: Beyond the Game” will honor Baseball Hall of Famer,Henry “Hank” Aaron and retired All-Star MLB player Gary Sheffield. “It’s a pleasure for us to partner with the Braves as we bring together legends like Hank Aaron, Gary Sheffield, and ordinary men and boys in our community,” says Rev. Warnock. “We will host hundreds of boys and men from across the city to encourage and inspire one another and more importantly, to build upon what Dr. Martin Luther King called the “Beloved Community,” Warnock adds.

The men’s breakfast is FREE for children/youth and $10 for men. Following the breakfast, Rev. Warnock will moderate a one-on-one conversation with Aaron, Sheffield and a special surprise civil rights guest. “Contrary to many negative images in media, every day I see loving, dedicated fathers, and father figures, who are mentoring our boys and modeling good character and civic responsibility. We should do more to focus on these men and celebrate their successes in our communities,” adds Warnock.

WHEN:

Saturday, March 24, 2018

8:00 a.m. – Breakfast / Banquet Hall

9:30 a.m. – Conversation with Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron and Gary Sheffield / Sanctuary

VISUALS:

-Henry “Hank” Aaron, Hall of Famer

-Gary Sheffield, Retired All-Star MLB Player

-Rev. Raphael Warnock, Ebenezer Senior Pastor

-Hundreds of boys, young men and their fathers

WHERE: Ebenezer Baptist Church |101 Jackson St NE, | Atlanta, GA 30312

REGISTER: Guests are encouraged to register for breakfast atwww.ebenezeratl.org

