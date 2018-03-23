HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Is Out Here Looking Like A Genie In A Bottle

Draya Michele attended a Fendi x Flaunt Magazine party in Los Angeles, California at Elvis Presley’s home, wearing a look by TLZ L’Femme.

The Mint Swim founder and designer was clad in gold harem pants with thigh cutouts and a red ruffle off the shoulder crop top. She paired the look with gold one strap shoes.

She gave us a smokey eye and a neutral pink lip. Draya wore her makeup neutral with her hair back in a bun and her baby hairs were super laid.

Draya’s outfit choice was definitely a look. While some thought it was too much or that the thigh cutouts were unnecessary, others’ deemed that the former Basketball Wives star was serving. Personally, I could totally see Rihanna wearing this look and appreciate Draya taking fashion risks.

Beauties, we want to know your thoughts on this outfit. Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and tell us your thoughts in the comment section.

