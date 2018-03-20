Solange Will Be Honored At This Years Parsons Benefit

Solange has made many strides in the fashion and music space. The A Seat At The Table artist has truly come into her own advocating for representation, providing powerful political critiques, highlighting women of color, and of course, her eclectic fashion and style. The 31-year-old has performed at the White House for President Obama and made a place for herself in the art space with live performances at the Guggenheim Museum and the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas.

Scales (2017) @chinatifoundation @juddfoundation A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:49am PST

With these accomplishments, it’s no surprise that Parsons School Of Design will be honoring Solange alongside other fashion superstars including, Marco Bizzari (President and CEO of Gucci) and Jose Neves (Founder and CEO of Farfetch). The Executive Dean of Parsons, Joel Towers, explained that Solange is being honored “for her notable contributions to the music and fashion industries.”

the wiz is my mom A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Sep 27, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

The 70th Annual Parsons Benefit will take place on May 21st, 2018 at Pier Sixty in New York City, NY. #TeamBeautiful is extremely happy and excited for Solange (and we can’t wait to see what she will wear!).

