Multiple Injuries Reported After High School Shooting In Maryland

UPDATED: 11:58 a.m. EST — An armed resource officer shot and killed the gunman who opened fire at Great Mills High School and injured two students in suburban Maryland on Tuesday morning, according to a new report from Fox News.

“Our school resource officer was alerted to the event. he pursued the shooter, engaged the shooter, fired a round at the shooter,” St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron told reporters. “The shooter fired a round as well. In the hours and days to come, we’ll be able to determine if our school resource officer’s round struck the shooter.”

The shooting comes more than a month after a gunman stormed a Florida high school and killed 17 people, sparking a national debate over whether teachers should be armed. In that instance, the armed school resource officer never engaged the gunman, unlike on Tuesday.

UPDATED: 10:57 a.m. EST — Three people were injured in Tuesday morning’s school shooting in suburban Maryland, according to a new report. The people being treated for critical injuries were three Great Mills High School students, including the shooter, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reportedly said.

“A male student fired at a female student in a hallway Tuesday morning, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron confirmed,” local news outlet WTSP reported. “Another male student was hit in the shooting.”

Original story:

Sadly, another school shooting to report. This time, it’s Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. According to CNN.com, the incident is “contained” but the school is on lock down. Reportedly, three people have been sent to the hospital.

A student named Jonathan Freese called into CNN and said the shooting began early in the morning and seven people could possibly be hurt. However, he did not see the shooting. He also said, “I didn’t really expect for this to happen. I do always feel safe, though, because they always have police at the school.”

Jonathan ended the call when he was being escorted out of the classroom by police. Watch below:

Last week, students at Great Mills High School walked out of class in protest against school shootings.

From Austin to Parkland to Maryland, our country is clearly in chaos.

