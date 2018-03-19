Atlanta Science Festival promises grand finale with Exploration Expo  

Festival culminates in Atlanta’s biggest science event March 24 at Piedmont Park

Like any good science experiment, Atlanta Science Festival (ASF) reaches a conclusion. Yet this one materializes as the city’s biggest science party of all time. The Exploration Expo takes place 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 24 at Piedmont Park.

Thousands of curious kids and adults descend upon Piedmont Park to witness the wonder of science with more than 100 hands-on interactive science booths, live science demos, and shows from local organizations, universities, and companies. Best of all, it’s free and takes place rain or shine.

“If the Atlanta Science Festival has a big bang, it would be the Exploration Expo,” said Jordan Rose, ASF co-founder and co-director. “We’re here to showcase and celebrate the science that’s happening in Atlanta. Where else can you experience everything from touching a human brain to driving an undersea robot?”

The Exploration Expo features seven exciting Zones where guests can dive into science experiences firsthand. You can see a complete exhibitor list and Exploration Expo map here.

Encounter Zone, brought to you by Emory University: Encounter herbs and microbes, measure Atlanta's pollen count, and create Minecraft code.

Discover Zone, brought to you by Mercer University & Mercer Health Sciences Center: Discover the microscopic world, battle bots, and chemical reactions.

Invent Zone, brought to you by Georgia Tech: Invent your own music by coding, touch a brain, touch a heart, peep at physics, drive an underwater robot!

Thrive Zone, brought to you by Georgia State University: See how native plants and pollinators thrive, fold origami, and become a ham radio operator.

Curious Kids Zone, brought to you by the Atlanta Section of IEEE: Turn your little ones into future scientists and engineers with STEM and STEAM activities specifically for ages 3 and older.

STEAM Zone: Express your love of science with a science haiku, paint a piece of the live mural, and get your science caricature portrait!

Power-Up Zone, brought to you by Georgia Power: Take a break, grab a bite to eat and have a seat at this oasis of tables. Then, put your new energy to good use as you pedal a human-powered generator, form a human circuit, and explore robots and drones.

An array of shows drop throughout the day, from a ping-pong ball explosion to wriggly reptiles:

The Ping-Pong Big Bang (Noon, Delta Air Lines tent)

At precisely high noon, thousands of pink ping-pong balls will launch into the skies, harbingers of the day’s science celebrations. Help us countdown to an explosion of science.

Chemistry All Around Us (12:35 p.m.)

Fun-loving mad scientist Douglas Mulford of Emory University brings science to the stage with jaw-dropping chemical reactions, mind-blowing experiments, and explosive humor.

Modern Day Dinosaurs (1:45 p.m.)

Call it Jurassic Piedmont Park. The Georgia Reptile Society wrangles a cast of dinosaur descendants, who slide into the spotlight, serving as scaly ambassadors of the wild world of reptiles.

The Big Science Game Show (2:35 p.m.)

Big Thinkers Science Exploration hosts this event, allowing science lovers the opportunity to flex their mind muscles and show off their scientific smarts.

Drones Taking Flight (3:35 p.m.)

Look, up in the sky! It’s not a bird! It’s not a plane! It’s a drone! In fact, you’ll see a whole mess of paper airplane drones soaring above the stage, thanks to the folks at STREM HQ.

If all of that interactive science works up an appetite, take advantage of the many food and drink vendors setting up in the park as part of Atlanta Science Festival. Vendors include King of Pops, South of Philly, Island Chef, Cousins Maine Lobster, Spice the Americas, Eclectic Foodies, Choice Concessions, Jim ’N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, Repicci’s Italian Ice & Gelato, and Kona Ice. Complimentary bottled water and KIND Bars will be available at stations throughout the Expo.

For additional press releases, a full schedule, updates, photos, and more, visit the Press Room at: AtlantaScienceFestival.org/press-room.

Interviews are available upon request.

About the Atlanta Science Festival

In its fifth year, the Atlanta Science Festival, presented by Delta Air Lines, is a two-week celebration of science and technology with more than 100 engaging events held across Metro Atlanta. These include hands-on activities, facility tours, presentations, and performances at a variety of locations. The grand finale of the Festival is an all-day interactive Exploration Expo at Piedmont Park on March 24. The Atlanta Science Festival’s mission is to celebrate the inherent integration of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) in our lives today, to share the impact that STEAM has on our community, and to inspire us all to wonder about our future. The Festival, taking place March 9-24, is produced by a collaboration of science, cultural, and educational institutions, founded by Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber. To learn more, visit AtlantaScienceFestival.org.

