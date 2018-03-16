Welcome to the Eye Candy Shop

As sweet as the name may be, My Eye Candy Boutique sticks to dressing some of Detroit’s divalicious women. Located at 19835 W. McNichols off of Evergreen, this boutique has been turning heads (on and in the streets). Founder and owner Brandi McCallum brought her abstract eye for fashion to Detroit’s west nearly 8 years ago. With an intimate and knowledgeable staff available for customer every need, anybody can leave with a new pep in their step. Catering to women from all walks of life. this bountiful boutique clothes people ranging in age 8 years old and up.

In 2010, McCallum started humbly out of the trunk of her car. With hustler ambition and desire to beautify her city, she was able to purchase a retail estate that slowly blossomed into a city craze. She like most women, was a “black female addicted to retail”(Kanye West). However, the expensive tags on quality products deterred her from enjoying the shopping experience. With a small staff of 2 McCallum is able to provide “City Chic” apparel at a price that won’t include any extremities or first borns.

Many dream of being surrounded by luxurious clothes and jewelry. Yet, it has always been diamond pearls for the ambitious retailer. She expresses, “My biggest challenge has been running a successful business while gravely ill”. McCallum is a recent survivor of breast cancer, which has made her business venture very tumultuous and sporadic. With the support of family and friends, she has been able to run a lucrative boutique on Detroit’s west side as well as online. She is rewarded with connections to people who inspire her and she inspires as a fighter for black business and breast cancer. My Eye Candy Boutique is looking to expand to a second location in the near future. However, their location will continue to provide headed turning threads. McCallum goes on to say, “We have an annual sale at our store and participate in the breast cancer walk in support of all survivors”.

My Eye Candy Boutique has an online store available on Instagram at: bmacking_n_myeyecandy. Customer can also reach the store via phone at: (313) 454-1263. Once Brandy get the basics of Snap Chat, customer will be able to join the behind the scene of My Eye Candy Boutique. Stay close to see who’s next to Raise Up from Black.

