Ava DuVernay Will Be Giving Us Life As Director Of Upcoming Superhero Flick

Ava DuVernay is getting ready to bring some fire to DC Comics!

She will direct a big-budget screen adaptation of The New Gods, a project created by comic book author Jack Kirby, Deadline reported. We report this is a big win, and DuVernay is doing her thang.

The woke director has already become the first Black woman to helm a $100 million-plus live-action film with Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time. The time-travel fantasy has made $42.2 million in its first six days in North America, Variety reported.

This film, coming up to bat after the super-successful Black Panther, is already on its way to becoming a box office heavyweight like Ryan Coogler‘s Marvel flick. And now, with DuVernay’s new Warner Bros. and DC Comics deal, other African-American directors will get their chance to knock the box office ball out the park.

Black directors’ power…activated.

The New Gods film will be another $100 million-plus film for DuVernay after her breakout swing with Selma. It will be another passion project for her, too. DuVernay had hinted at New Gods last year in a Twitter post about her favorite superhero. She picked Big Barda, a character who is one of the New Gods, during an online Q&A with fans.

With her love of superheroes, we believe DuVernay will do a stellar job. She will be making history again: the New Gods franchise will be the second Warner Bros. and DC Comics franchise led by a woman director after Wonder Woman. DuVernay, who also helmed the Academy Award-nominated 13th and is both creator and executive producer of OWN’s Queen Sugar, is winning the game.

We wonder what DuVernay will do with New Gods: will she play it straight with sticking exactly to the comics? Will she throw a twist or two in there? We’ll see!

SEE ALSO:

Rihanna Just Singlehandedly Snatched Snapchat’s Wig…And Its Stock Is Going Down

Marielle Franco, Radical Black Female Politician, Executed In Brazil