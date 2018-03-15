Home

University disputes professor’s statement on Black students


The Associated Press
Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — University of Pennsylvania officials have barred a law school professor who said she has never seen a Black student graduate in the top quarter of the class from teaching mandatory courses.

Law school Dean Ted Ruger tells WCAU-TV Professor Amy Wax spoke “disparagingly and inaccurately” about the performance of Black students.

Ruger says Black students have graduated at the top of the class at Penn Law, and Black students are “extremely successful” both inside and outside the classroom.

Wax has tenure at the university, and she will retain her salary and her seniority.

She did not respond to a request for comment.

