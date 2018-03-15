Rihanna Just Singlehandedly Snatched Snapchat’s Wig…And Its Stock Is Going Down

If Snapchat officials didn’t already know, Rihanna was not about to hand them an umbrella…ella…ella to shield them from the storm over mocking her battle with domestic violence.

Yes, RiRi made it rain hard on Snapchat on Thursday after the company recently posted a mobile game ad that asked users if they would “rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown.” The company actually tried to make light of the singer’s physically abusive incident with her ex-boyfriend and the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer from 2009. The ad was taken down and the company tried to apologize in a statement.

However, Rihanna, 30, clapped back with the fierceness and urged fans to delete the app.

“SNAPCHAT I know you know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!,” the “Wild Thoughts” singer posted on Instagram. “You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Rihanna urges fans to delete Snapchat after domestic violence ad https://t.co/hhb2q8p9hp pic.twitter.com/H1Kk0kSHNS — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 15, 2018

And once Rihanna spoke, Snapchat users spoke. The company’s stock began going down!

Shares of Snap Inc (SNAP.N), the company that makes the app, decreased by 4.5 percent in trading on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. Yes, Rihanna has that kind of power!

Rihanna just singlehandedly ended Snapchat https://t.co/Z6Q2fpX1FU — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 15, 2018

One fan and Twitter user, @loveonthebrain wrote, “Rihanna let them KNOW. RIP SNAPCHAT.”

It looks like Snapchat may not get any life support after the “shameful” thing that they did. Also, the company was already trying to recover from previous bad press before the Rihanna mistake. Snapchat shares lost about $1.5 billion in market value after Kylie Jenner, who has as many as 105 million Instagram followers, tweeted that she did not like the Snapchat site’s redesign in February, Reuters reported.

