Liquid Soul, Marketing Team Behind Black Panther And A Wrinkle In Time, Taps Former Viacom Exec Paxton Baker As Managing Partner

Atlanta-based LIQUID SOUL, the marketing and promotion company behind current box office blockbusters Black Panther and Wrinkle in Time, has tapped Paxton Baker as managing partner. Baker will launch the agency’s Washington, DC, office bringing his expertise and industry relations in politics, sports and entertainment to expand the firm’s client base.

“Paxton’s diverse experience and successful track record makes him a natural addition to our leadership team as we expand into new markets,” said Tirrell D. Whitley, CEO & Founder of LIQUID SOUL. “His deep understanding of the creative community, plus the breadth of his relationships in politics and sports add an exciting new dimension to our firm.”

Baker joins Liquid Soul from positions as Executive Vice President & General Manager of Centric and President of BET Productions, Viacom Cable Networks. An Emmy Award-winning producer, Baker’s background includes an integral role in launching the BET Experience and stints as executive producer and head of creative for award shows including Soul Train, Billboard Jazz and the Source Awards. During his tenure at BET, Baker was appointed Chairman of the Viacom Marketing Council where he led senior marketing and sales executives across all Viacom divisions. Mr. Baker is Chairman of the Founding Partners Group and a minority owner of the Washington Nationals Baseball Club. He is a minority partner of the Washington Kastles World Team Tennis League and Governing Board Member of the Global Sports Summit. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of the Congressional Award Foundation, the official charity of the United States Congress.

“I’m excited to partner with LIQUID SOUL to build on their incredible momentum,” said Baker. “The agency brings impressive creativity, cultural expertise and a mindful edginess to premium brands and clients. Together, our combined resources, substantive relationships, partnerships and entertainment perspectives will lay the foundation for innovation and new opportunities for our clients.”

LIQUID SOUL’s DC office will target global and international businesses including top trade and industry organizations as well as education, sports and entertainment entities.

Launched in 2001 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, LIQUID SOUL is a culturally driven full-service agency creating marketing programs, branded content, community outreach, live experiences, influencer engagement, digital and social media campaigns for its clients. The agency’s creative engagement strategies for mainstream and multicultural brands have catapulted results for over thirty #1 box office films and more than150 films generating over $3 Billion at the box office.

Most recently, LIQUID SOUL was the marketing & promotional muscle behind the Box Office hit Black Panther. The critically acclaimed film broke box office records crossing the $3 Billion mark globally in four weeks. From Disney’s blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy, Warner Bros.’ 42, 20th Century Fox’s War of the Planet of the Apes, HBO’s Game of Thrones, Lionsgate’s Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Universal’s Fast & Furious 6, ABC’s Black-ish, NBC’s The Voice, FOX’s Empire, the STARZ hit Power, and numerous others, LIQUID SOUL is at the cornerstone of the country’s defining cultural moments.

