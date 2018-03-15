Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly Bridge Collapse In Miami

UPDATED: 5:31 p.m. EST — As many as 10 people and as few as six were killed when a bridge collapsed on top of cars in Miami Thursday afternoon, according to a new report. The Daily Mail reported that Florida Sen. Bill Nelson gave CBS Miami that estimation for a death toll, but investigators likely won’t have an official number until they can clear away the debris from the 174-foot long-span that reportedly gave way when drivers underneath were stopped at a red light.

We don't even know how many victims of the Miami bridge collapse there will be today. I've heard that they were stopped at a red light when it failed. But efforts to delete press releases and tweets are well underway by @FIU and construction companies.https://t.co/dxORMDWpFD — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 15, 2018

The cause of the collapse was under investigation, but work was being done on the bridge at the time of the accident, according to the Miami Herald.

“There was some sort of test going on this morning,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said from Hong Kong, where he is on official city business. “Some kind of work was going on at that bridge, a stress test.”

Multiple deaths were reported after a newly constructed bridge built for foot traffic in south Florida collapsed on Thursday afternoon. The bridge, located near the campus of Florida International University in Miami, was estimated to weigh more than 950 tons and trapped vehicles traveling beneath it at the time of its collapse, the Miami Herald reported.

Eyewitness to the pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University campus in Miami: "It felt as if there was a earthquake." https://t.co/q1ov3VtSGT pic.twitter.com/Mt3Q41r5T2 — ABC News (@ABC) March 15, 2018

While the number of people killed in the catastrophe was not immediately known, MSNBC tweeted that there were “mass casualties.” One woman told the Herald that “it was immediately clear to her that several people were dead.”

Stunning video footage and pictures of the disaster quickly spread on social media.

BREAKING: A portion of a new pedestrian bridge has collapsed in Miami, "mass causalities" reported. NBC-affiliate WTVJ: – Bridge is located near Florida International University

– Bridge was not yet open

– Several cars believed to be trapped beneath the bridge pic.twitter.com/ZgvBiqyG6R — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 15, 2018

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/974360479077425153

A pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida Intl. University in Miami. Here's what we know so far: – There are several fatalities, authorities say

– Vehicles are crushed underneath

– No cause has been determined yet

– The bridge was installed Saturday https://t.co/T2CR77kdqw pic.twitter.com/auXNKnkvpG — CNN (@CNN) March 15, 2018

This Miami bridge collapse is horrific. These cars have been completely flattened with drivers inside. pic.twitter.com/mZLkGP3DxF — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 15, 2018

PICTURED: Emergency crews rushing to scene of collapsed pedestrian bridge in Miami https://t.co/9u5tMF0fnS pic.twitter.com/HuqEau4fdO — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 15, 2018

“We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater Bridge,” FIU spokesperson Maydel Santana-Bravo said in a brief statement. “At this time, we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information. We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene. We will share updates as we have them.”

No cause of the collapse was immediately announced for the bridge, which was scheduled to be officially opened for pedestrians at some point next year.

The Miami Herald reported that the span had been billed as an “instant bridge” that “was installed in a single morning at Southwest 109th Avenue on Saturday, intended eventually to link Florida International University’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus directly to the small suburban city of Sweetwater, where the university estimates 4,000 of its students live.”

Witnesses to the bridge collapsing said they couldn’t believe their eyes.

“As soon as I looked outside, I saw dust flying everywhere,” Tiona Page told ABC News while describing the screams she heard from victims. “I knew the bridge had collapsed.”

The bridge had a completion date of January 2019 and cost more than $14 million to build, according to ABC News.

