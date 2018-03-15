Here’s Another Reason Canada’s Prime Minister Misses Obama

Canada’s Prime Minister Justine Trudeau probably woke up this morning thinking how much he misses President Barack Obama. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump boasted to his supporters about lying to Trudeau.

Trump’s comments came during a 30-minute private fundraising speech to donors in Missouri, according to the Washington Post, which obtained an audio recording of the event. He told attendees how once in a meeting, the president insisted to the prime minister that the United States runs a trade deficit with Canada—which is not true.

Trudeau probably longs for the days when he had a true ally in the White House. Obama and Trudeau met formally for the first time in 2015 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in the Philippines. Obama reportedly joked with Trudeau, who was just 43 at the time, about starting to dye his hair before it turned gray. They soon developed a “bromance” that Trudeau will never have with Trump.

During the meeting with Trump, the prime minister rejected the president’s claim about trade between the two countries. “He said, ‘No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, please,’ ” Trump said, imitating Trudeau, whom the president described as a “nice guy, good-looking guy.”

No doubt, Trudeau was probably thinking to himself at the meeting that Trump is either lying or ignorant about information that he should know.

In his fundraising speech, Trump seemed to threaten South Korea that he would pull U.S. troops out of the country if he doesn’t get his way in trade negotiations. He also took shots at other allies, including Japan and the European Union.

Here’s a look back at the Obama—Trudeau years:

