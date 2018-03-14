Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

LET’S MAKEUP: Recreate Oprah’s Glitter Lips From ‘A Wrinkle In Time’


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
0 reads
Leave a comment

A Wrinkle In Time brought fantasy makeup and hair to the big screen and seeing it visualized on Black women was gorgeous. We were obsessed with Oprah‘s character, Mrs. Which, particularly her glitter lipstick. As metallics lips and eyes are trending, the glitter lip is taking it to the next level.

Celebrity makeup artist, Derrick Rutledge is behind Oprah’s epic looks in the movie. He took to Instagram to go in depth about how he achieved the look and we’re showing you how to get Oprah’s golden glitter lip at any price range.

Meet your warrior guides. #WarriorWednesday #WrinkleInTime

A post shared by A Wrinkle In Time (@wrinkleintime) on

Here’s how you get this look:

Start by making sure your lips aren’t dry and scaley. Try Burt’s Bees Conditioning Lip Scrub ($9.00 at BurtsBees.com) for a formula that will leave your lips soft and moisturized and ready for a lipstick application. I find the honey crystals are so satisfying as they slough dead skin off your lips. If you prefer a lip scrub that comes in a lipstick-like packaging (easier application), is a little cheaper but has the same honey properties, try Sephora’s Lip Scrub in ‘Honey’ ($6.00 at Sephora.com). Afterward, apply your concealer over your lips to help the color pop even more.

I might have to do this for Halloween #awrinkleintime #avaduvernay #oprah

A post shared by juicy (@rahnaynotrena) on

The beginnings of a good and poppin’ lip starts with a good liner to keep it all together. Rutledge used M.A.C. Cosmetics Lip Pencil in ‘Chestnut’ ($17.50 at MACcosmetics.com). NYX Slim Lip Pencil in ‘Espresso’ ($4.00 at NYXcosmetics.com) is a great (and cheaper) option if you don’t want to spend almost $20.00 on lip liner. NYX lip pencil is a little lighter than the M.A.C. version.

RELATED: LET’S MAKEUP: 7 Steps to Beyoncé’s Dramatic 2018 Grammy Look

Afterward, Derrick filled in Oprah’s lips with an orange matte lipstick. While he didn’t share which one he used, we suggest one of these, depending on your skintone. For women with lighter skintones, try NYX Macaron Lippies in ‘Orange Blossom’ ($6.49 at UltaBeauty.com). If you are looking for a lighter orange that looks great with multiple skintones, try L’Oreal Paris Infallible Le Rouge in ‘Always Apricot’ ($9.99 at LOrealParisUSA.com).

Then he used glitter in gold, copper, orange, and black to complete the look. He mixed the four glitters together and then carefully applied to Oprah’s lips with a flat head brush. You can get the glitter colors for $35.00 from Black-female owned makeup company, M.U.M Makeup Madness by Cherry. The best thing is that for $35.00 she gives you four different pigments. To achieve the look, choose Gold That Glitters, Everything Peachy and Copper Sparkle.

Beauties, what do you think of glitter lips? Will you be trying this trend? Tell us in the poll below and tag us in your glitter lips looks @HelloBeautiful!

DON’T MISS:

LET’S MAKEUP: Get This Every Day Smokey Eye From Kandi’s Essence Magazine Cover

LET’S MAKEUP: Taraji P. Henson Has A Glow For Her Grecian Look

LET’S MAKEUP: Christian Siriano’s ‘70s-Inspired Hot Pink Eye And Red Nails

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-award

LET'S MAKEUP: Don't Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

15 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: Don't Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: Don’t Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

LET'S MAKEUP: Don't Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Award season is when stars come out with their best makeup looks and try out new trends. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards was held in New York City and stars came out to shine. Whether it was Andra Day's bold look, Ashanti's perfectly nude lip or Janelle Monae's emerald undereye, you can get the look. We rounded up the best beauty looks from the evening to inspire your next look and the products you need to achieve them. Which one is your fave?

 

comments – Add Yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now