Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Trina Didn’t Know What Pattern Dress To Wear To LHHMIA Reunion, So She Wore Them All


Hello Beautiful Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Trina was ready to recap everything that happened at the Love And Hip-Hop Miami Reunion Show. The Diamond Princess chose Croation brand Zigman, designed by Juraj Zigman for the occasion. She was styled by Shaq Palmer.

The black gown undoubtedly makes one look twice with all of its design and intricacies.

The gown had black cuts spanning from the stomach, resembling a web. The neckline was an off shoulder attachment to a lacy black bra attached to a broach like harness piece. The skirt was a mixed print, switching off between see-through stripes and polka dots. Personally, I found this dress to have more going on than the reunion show drama itself.

BLACK @trinarockstarr

A post shared by 1EyeOpenMedia (@1eyeopenmedia) on

Trina gave us shoulder length platinum soft waves and a black smokey eye with a nude-ish pink lip. Her makeup looked a little dated, in my opinion.

While people raved about the look, others hated it and it had a few speculating that the baddest bitch might be pregnant.

Beauties, we have to know: do you think Trina’s LHHM reunion look is HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and check out the Don’t Miss section to vote on more celebrity fashion.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lupita Nyong’o Wears Her Hair In Twists For The Premiere of ‘Gringo’

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Dear Celebs, These Orthopedic Shoes Are Not A Lewk

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Marjorie Harvey’s Outfit For The ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Premiere ‘Puff Puff’ Or Pass?

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Alt View

All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

10 photos Launch gallery

All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

Continue reading All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B. Wore To The 2018 iHeart Radio Awards

Cardi B. was the star of the evening at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The Bronx-born rapper was nominated for 5 awards including, Best Lyrics, Best Hip-Hop Song, Best New Artist, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, and Best Music Video. She left winning both Best New Artist and Best Hip-Hop Artist. While she didn't walk the carpet, that didn't stop the star from showing up in style. We broke down everything about the two outfits that Cardi B. wore during the award show. Click through our gallery for all the details! DON'T MISS: Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Comes For Amara La Negra Over Colorism Debate Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Rumors Again

comments – Add Yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now