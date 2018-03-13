The Miracle Exercise? Walk It Out

Did you know that walking is the most popular form of physical exercise in the United States? Studies indicate that by walking for 30 minutes a day or more can help reduce stress and improve overall health and wellness. Walking is easy, free, convenient and you can move at your own pace. There are no memberships, contracts, or personal trainers required, so it’s definitely a great alternative to a gym.

Do you often wake up feeling tired, exhausted or sometimes in need of a boost of energy? Walking releases endorphin’s that make you feel good, energetic and increases feelings of inner peace, happiness and well-being. It also reduces, depression, anxiety and fatigue. So, get up, put some pep in your step and get that extra boost of bliss in the morning. During your lunch break, after dinner or before bedtime are also great times to take a relaxing stroll. Adding simple steps, such as a daily walking routine can have endless health improvement results.

According to the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), “A 30 minute walk every day is recognized with great health benefits.” Walking daily improves weight loss, reduced body fat, increased metabolism, muscle tone, balance improvement, coordination and fall prevention. In addition, it also builds and restores the immune system, increases memory, reduces the risk of heart disease, cancer, high cholesterol, strokes, diabetes, high blood pressure and osteoporosis.

Experts also indicate, as a low impact exercise, walking is an effective and safe way to get out and active without the risks of receiving exercise related injuries. “Depending on how much you weigh and how fast you walk for 30 minutes, you can burn 90-360 calories”, according to Fitness for Weight Loss. It’s always a good practice to consultant with your Physician or Health Care Provider before starting any new fitness program. Particularly, if you have existing medical conditions, are overweight, currently on medication, haven’t exercised in a long time, or are over the age of 40.

Another amazing health benefit about walking is that it can be done alone, while listening to your favorite music, with a partner, pet or with family members. Walking with a group of like minded people at your job, in your neighborhood, church, school, for a local charity etc. Is also a great way to get fit, be sociable, help others and have some fun. So, if you are ready to start building that summer body, lose any unwanted holiday pounds, or shake off any cold winter blues. There’s nothing to it, just do it. Put on some comfortable shoes, and walk it out.

