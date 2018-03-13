The 27 Hate Groups That Could Be Behind The Austin Bombs That Are Killing Black People

Texas is home base for dozens of hate groups that could be behind the recent bombings in Austin that have killed two Black people and injured others. The explosions should be considered hate crimes since all the victims were either Black or Hispanic, yet law enforcement authorities have been slow to identify possible suspects.

Three separate packages filled with explosives have been left at three separate homes since March 2, when a 39-year-old man, who is Black, was killed while opening one. The other two incidents happened Monday, with one killing a 17-year-old Black boy and another injuring a grandmother, who is Hispanic.

@deray My friend was the 1st victim of #AustinBombings. Media is sharing a DL pic that (bc of his skin color) ppl assume is a mugshot. Anthony Stephan House was a good man. Will you help amplify these pics that show WHO HE WAS? Shared by & credited to his bro Norrell Waynewood pic.twitter.com/wuFSApTYCL — ❄️Space Force Captain Tiffany❄️ (@tiffanyclay) March 13, 2018

Law enforcement officials have avoided labeling the incidents as domestic terrorism.

The Austin police reported that “suspicious package calls” spiked dramatically on Monday, according to the Stateman. Authorities received 34 suspicious package calls on March 12 compared to just 2 similar calls one week earlier. They are urging the public not to panic.

There are at least 55 hate groups operating in Texas, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Two of them are based in Austin: the Daily Stormer (a neo-Nazi organization) and the Power of Prophecy (described as a general hate group). There are also several branches of the Ku Klux Klan scattered across the state. The KKK has a long history of bombing Black folks to both kill and strike fear in the Black community.

There are many other groups on the extensive list that could be behind these terrorist attacks:

Faith and Heritage – White Nationalist (Killeen)

Power of Prophecy – General Hate (Austin)

Southern National Congress – Neo-Confederate (Texas)

Atomwaffen Division – Neo-Nazi (San Antonio)

Ku Klos Knights of the KKK – (Gatesville)

League of the South – Neo-Confederate (Conroe)

American Freedom Party – White Nationalist (Granbury)

East Coast Knights of the True Invisible Empire – KKK (Venus)

League of the South – Neo-Confederate (Waxahachie)

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan – (Fort Worth)

Traditionalist Worker Party – White Nationalist (Dallas)

United Klans of America – KKK (Texas)

Vinlanders Social Club – Racist Skinhead (Texas)

White Lives Matter – White Nationalist (Texas)

Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance – Neo-Nazi (Texas)

Ku Klos Knights of the KKK – (Texas)

National Socialist Movement – Neo-Nazi (Texas)

Aryan Renaissance Society – Neo-Nazi (Texas)

American Vanguard – White Nationalist (Texas)

Texas Rebel Knights of the Ku Klux Klan – (Quinlan)

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan – (Flint)

League of the South – Neo-Confederate (La Porte)

Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Ku Klux Klan – (Gladewater)

United White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan – (New Boston)

Repent Amarillo – General Hate (Amarillo)

