Teacher ‘Exposed’ Terms Like ‘White Privilege’ To Students At Christian School And Was Fired

Faith Christian Academy is a private school in Arvada, Colorado, which is right outside of Denver. The school has had reports of racism and when teacher Gregg Tucker, who had been teaching there for 17 years, tried to fix these issues, he was fired.

Allegedly, a teacher called a student “Blackie.” Another teacher wrote and shared an essay claiming “whites are the superior race.” A white student told a Black student to “go back to the cotton fields” and a student allegedly wore a swastika to school. These racist incidents were reported from students, according to Denver7, an ABC affiliate. To properly address these issues, Gregg Tucker planned a day where students can discuss race and faith. He notified parents, even detailing who the speakers would be, which included former alumni. The day after, white tears were shed.

Denver7 reports, “A group of parents complained to board members, saying they were upset their students were exposed to terms like ‘white privilege,’ adding that talk of racism is ‘too political for a Christian school education.’” Too political but the Black students are experiencing blatant racism? That is a prime example of white privilege. Gregg Tucker was fired the next day.

In an open letter Tucker, wrote, “Having spent four years on the mission field in the Dominican Republic, being the father of a biracial family, and living in a diverse neighborhood in downtown Denver, the issue of racial reconciliation is deeply important to me.” He also added he felt the importance of addressing race at the school after, “we had a number of disturbing instances of racism here at the high school. While this isn’t the medium to share the details, they were blatant, unsettling, and had a profound impact on how many of our minority students were feeling at the school.”

He continued,” I soon realized that several students and parents were very upset with the chapel. They got the impression that the panel was trying to guilt and shame our white students and call them all racists and that there was some sort of political agenda behind it all. That was so completely NOT our desire. I understand that verbiage like ‘white privilege’ and ‘systemic bias’ can be loaded and that some families are going to disagree with the degree that these are perceived or actually present at our school and in our communities; however, the jump to sensing a desire to incur guilt and shame, claiming it was motivated by a political agenda, or that there were broad accusations of racism truly seem unfounded.”

The school denies he was fired for discussing race. Yeah, right. Make America great again. Watch the news reports below:

