SunTrust Names Stan Little President of the SunTrust Foundation

SunTrust Banks, Inc., (NYSE: STI) has named Stan Little president of the SunTrust Foundation, effective March 16. The SunTrust Foundation advances financial well-being while contributing to the social, cultural and economic development of communities across the company’s markets.

Little will report to Susan Somersille Johnson, SunTrust chief marketing officer. He succeeds David Fuller, who previously announced his plans to retire effective March 31. “David transformed the SunTrust Foundation by aligning our philanthropic strategy to our purpose of Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being and focusing giving on efforts that build financial confidence,” said Somersille Johnson. Under Fuller’s leadership, the foundation saw its highest level of giving in 2017, with $16.9 million in grants awarded to more than 1,400 educational institutions and nonprofits. He also spearheaded the first National Financial Well-Being Summit, convening top thought leaders across the country to discuss opportunities for advancing financial education.

Little will expand upon these efforts with more than 25 years of experience in various venture-backed and Fortune 100 technology companies, holding senior roles in sales, corporate development, business operations and marketing. He joined SunTrust in 2015 as senior vice president, Marketing Strategy and Operations. Previously, Little led International Marketing at NCR Corporation.

“Stan brings a strong combination of philanthropic experience, strategic business planning and community partnerships to the role,” said Somersille Johnson. “He will build on the foundation’s framework, deepening strategic alliances with nonprofit partners to enhance our collaborative approach to strengthening communities.”

Little is currently chairman of the board of North Fulton Community Charities and held director and advisory positions with other private companies and nonprofit organizations. He served in an advisory capacity with the Federal Communications Commission and The College Board. Active in the community, he also served as an adjunct professor of business management and entrepreneurial strategy at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business.

Little earned his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Duke University, Master of Science in electrical engineering from Purdue University and Master of Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

