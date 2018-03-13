PROTEST PIECE | Inner City Urban: Vine City

Photographic Exhibition

Monday, March 12, 2018 – Sunday, April 29, 2018

Exhibition Artist Talk: 3:00 p.m. Sunday April 29, 2018

The Auburn Avenue Research Library will present Inner City Urban: Vine City by activist and photographer Rose Smith. This riveting photographic exhibition repositions the viewer directly into the intentional gaze of the Vine City community, artistically subverting traditional power dynamics of “who and what is being seen” constructing a potent social commentary on the intersectionality of race, class, and geography in contemporary Atlanta. Following in the footsteps of Gordon Parks, Roy DeCarava, Baldwin Lee, Jamel Shabazz and Carrie Mae Weems, Rose Smith is a conceptual documentary photographer who uses the medium to reflect contemporary issues that affect people of color.

Artist Statement: “Inner City Urban: Vine City is a photographic documentary series that exhibits the truth and authenticity of the residents of this community. It also challenges the stereotypical misinterpretations of African-Americans narrated by the media. Vine City is located in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. Although it is a low-income neighborhood, it is a historic African-American community where Dr. King and his family resided during the civil rights movement. As Vine City currently faces urban redevelopment, my work serves as a protest piece to comment on the historical value of Black communities while advocating for affordable housing.”

This exhibit is free and open to the public at 101 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Photo Credit: Rose Smith

Also On Atlanta Daily World: