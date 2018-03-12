KSEF 27th Annual Valentine’s Extravaganza (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos March 7)

A night of fun and fund raising is what the annual Valentine’s Extravaganza is all about. On Feb. 10, at The Westin Convention Center Hotel, the Kappa Scholarship Endowment Fund of Western PA and the Pittsburgh Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. held their 27th annual Valentine’s Extravaganza. Robert J. Powell, Pittsburgh Alumni Chapter Polemarch, said the fundamental purpose of Kappa Alpha Psi is achievement. Powell said he wanted to recognize their longtime partners Robert Morris University and Pennsylvania State University.

Howard Russell Jr. said during their 27 years of existence, KSEF, along with their educational partners, have provided over $2.4 million dollars in academic scholarships and financial assistance to over 140 students from Western Pennsylvania.

More than 200 guests enjoyed an evening of dining and dancing to the Bill Henry Band. For those who wanted to try their luck or get a better understanding of table games, there were plenty of games and prizes to win. The photo booth was a popular spot and a great souvenir of the evening were caricatures by Brandon Jennings.

Kevin Howard was on board providing the sound track for the cocktail hour. The affair was black tie optional and most selected that option, and looked fantastic in tuxedos and formal dresses. Eric Morris and Mose McNeese were dapper in white dinner jackets representing their 50 years as members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On Atlanta Daily World: