US Sen. Booker to give keynote at Detroit NAACP fundraiser

DETROIT (AP) _ U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will deliver the keynote at the annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner in downtown Detroit.

The Detroit branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People says Wednesday that the New Jersey Democrat will headline the May 6 event at Cobo Center.

The dinner is the largest fundraiser for the NAACP’s Detroit branch. The civil rights organization says it draws 10,000 people each year.

Booker also served as Newark, New Jersey, mayor for more than seven years.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren gave last year’s keynote. Other past speakers include former Secretary of State and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden.

