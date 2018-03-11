Trump’s D.C.? These District 18 voters will decide between Lamb and Saccone.

At a small country bar near the border of Washington and Greene counties, owner Vince Rudnick sat below a corner TV that occasionally flashed searing political ads.His wife — co-owner of the bar named Rudnick’s and the 135 acres of farmland it’s on — was flipping burgers as thick as a book. Playing video solitaire, 64-year-old Rudnick reminisced about the Bethlehem Steel coal mine he used to work at, and the cows he used to slaughter to make those burgers.

But the mine business has been sputtering, and, about 10 years ago, the restaurant stopped using its own beef due to U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations.

Rudnick is one of the roughly 707,000 people who live in Pennsylvania’s District 18, where the special congressional election between Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb will take place on March 13.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/who-will-fill-murphys-seat-in-trumps-d-c-these-district-18-voters-will-decide-between-lamb-and-saccone/