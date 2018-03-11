The Down Syndrome Center of Western PA offers many services. Services include medical advice and connections to local medical experts.

The center also supports two programs. Children are seen at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC by Dr. Kishore Vellody. Adults are seen at UPMC Montefiore by Dr. Peter Bulova.

The center is supported by private charities, community programs and other donations.

Contact The Down Syndrome Center of Western PA at downsyndromecenter@gmail.com or call (412) 692-7963.

Check out their Facebook page, and ride, run or walk on May 20 for their 2018 Tri-21 4 DS fundraiser event!

