The Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh (DSAP) is a group of parents and professionals. They work together to improve the lives of people with Down syndrome.

The mission of DSAP is simple. The group is here to support families by providing resources.

Resources include giving new parent packets to families starting their journeys.

DSAP makes donations to the Down Syndrome Center, to community resources and also makes donations to national efforts that try to improve the lives of people with Down syndrome.

Contact The Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh at (412) 218-2940.

Join DSAP on Saturday May 19 for Down Syndrome Awareness Night at the Pittsburgh Pirates game!

