Black Republican Idiotically Claims The NRA Was A Civil Rights Organization To Protect Black People

Some people are so desperate to get on television, they will say anything. Candace Owens, the director of urban engagement for conservative student organization Turning Point USA, told Fox News that the National Rifle Association was founded as a civil rights organization that protected Black people from the KKK. Even the host said, “I’ve never heard that before! That’s so interesting!” You never heard it before because it’s a damn lie. Watch the insanity below:

"The Democrats have been good at wiping away history and re-writing it” –@RealCandaceO talks about joining NRA which she says started as a civil rights organization pic.twitter.com/gqSMUKKdoU — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 4, 2018

Just using your brain, it’s safe to assume the NRA was not founded as a civil rights organization. However, Candace isn’t the first person to say this. Back in February 2013, Harry Alford, the founder of the National Black Chamber of Commerce, said the NRA was “founded by religious leaders who wanted to protect freed slaves from the Ku Klux Klan.” PolitiFact confirmed this is all lies. According to the NRA’s own web site, “Dismayed by the lack of marksmanship shown by their troops, Union veterans Col. William C. Church and Gen. George Wingate formed the National Rifle Association in 1871. The primary goal of the association would be to ‘promote and encourage rifle shooting on a scientific basis,’ according to a magazine editorial written by Church.”

There is not on iota of evidence that the NRA had anything to do with protecting anyone from the KKK. What we do know is that in the mid-1970s, the NRA shifted from being about sportsmen, hunters and target shooters and became a political force. Due to a change from the Federal Election Commission and the Supreme Court, the NRA was able to become a multi-million-dollar organization. It was soon involved in fundraising, campaign spending and getting presidents elected, from Ronald Reagan (the first political candidate they endorsed) to 45 — the NRA donated $30 million to President Trump.

Candace is the new Paris Dennard.

SEE ALSO:

Taye Diggs Says Black Women Ruined His Love For White Girls

‘Look Like I’m Dead:’ Black Florida Shooting Survivor On The Quick Decision That Saved Her Life