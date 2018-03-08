Zucot Gallery and The Auburn Avenue Research Library Present “Divided States: A Conversation on US/THEM and Resistance”

The Auburn Avenue Research Library will present Divided States a select exhibition of artwork curated by Tracy Murrell from various visual art series by renowned artist CharlyPalmer (“Tar Baby”, “White Wash”, “Stain-glass”, Eminent Domain”, “Blackness” and the most recent “Silent”). The exhibit is on display from Sunday, February 18, 2018 – Sunday, March 25, 2018 Divided States boldly chronicles the unending evolution of a profound socially consciences artistic vision, that unapologetically roots the Black experience at the center of American History. Charly Palmer’s intrepid textural brushwork, signature bold color palette, and eloquent layering technique form a perfect union that gives voice to, we the people who continue to live in the Divided States of America.

Also, join the conversation on March 10th, about the relevance of speaking out on issues through art and activism within the community. Charly will divulge into the meaning of his work and the guest on the panel will add their perspectives on the state of RESISTANCE in America.

Opening Performance: Peer Perfection, Step Spoken Word: Mario Reyes A discussion with Moderator: Ida Harris, Writer Panel: Charly Palmer, Artist / Tracy Murrell, Curator/Artist / Onaje Henderson: Gallerist / Raianna Brown, Activist

