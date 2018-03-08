Shorts “Path” and “Seed” to Premiere at Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema

From the filmmakers behind the “Food, Clothing and Shelter” documentaries in Atlanta comes two new short films:

SEED:: The first short film in a trilogy directed and written by Spurgen Brown. A deceased father uses a non-traditional method to take his troubled son through a rite of passage.

PATH:: A documentary short film by Zak Norton. The film tells the journey of an African world traveler, Ebrima S. Ba, who has lived and flourished in Atlanta for 18 years. Now, he is headed home to West Africa with the knowledge, wisdom, and understanding of a pathfinder. This is his Goodbye letter to America.

These two short films will premiere tonight, March 8, 2018 at 7 p.m. along with a celebration for Ebrima and all the joy and work he cultivated in Atlanta.

Admission is $10 both at the door and online. Cash preferred. For advanced tickets click the ticket link above and bring your receipt to the theater for admission.

