Trump Voters Created A Petition Demanding He Allow White South Africans To Migrate To U.S. Because Of ‘White Genocide’

Earlier this week, we reported the South Africa parliament voted to confiscate White-owned landed without compensation. The vote passed overwhelmingly by 241 votes to 83 against. Whites own 72 per cent of farmland in South Africa, a number which is clearly rooted in colonization and the apartheid. Of course, white South Africans are not happy with the amendment. Ernst Roets, deputy chief executive of Afriforum, called land expropriation without compensation “semantic fraud” and “racist theft.”He insists not all white South Africans own land “by means of oppression, violence or forced removals.” Well, some folks are feeling sorry for these white South Africans — Trump voters!

Over 12,000 people have signed a petition — titled “Genocide of whites in South Africa” — asking President Trump to let white people in South Africa emigrate to the U.S. The petition begs Trump to “take the steps necessary to initiate an emergency immigration plan allowing white Boers to come to the United States.” Boer means South Africans of Dutch, German or Huguenot descent, who are also referred to as Afrikaners. The petition also claims Trump shouldn’t accept refugees from Somalia and the Middle East, arguing they “cannot be properly vetted.” However, white South Africans “can be easily vetted and also possess skills that make them compatible with our culture and civilization.”

Trump voters will suddenly inject themselves into a movement if it’s white people? What about the women and children who are being murdered in Syria? How about the Haitians who moved here after the 2010 earthquake and are being kicked out of the U.S. even though the crisis is not over? The argument over immigration is allegedly about immigrants taking job, white South African moving to the U.S., will certainly take jobs — and not the lower-skilled jobs that Black and brown immigrants often humbly work. In reality, the immigration argument is really about racism and making the voting demographics less white — which means less Republican. Lastly, isn’t South Africa part of a “shithole” continent, according to Trump? To quote Judge Judy, “Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining!”

SEE ALSO:

Three Applebee’s Employees Fired And Location Shuts Down For Racially Profiling Two Black Women

WTH? Jeff Sessions Vows To Protect ‘Anglo-American Heritage Of Law Enforcement’