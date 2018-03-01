YNGBLKPGH welcomes ‘Black Panther’ (Debbie’s Lifestyles photos Feb. 28)

In the beginning people were confused about the movie “Black Panther.” Many thought it was a movie about the revolutionary Black Panthers, until they started to read the news stories and saw the trailer.

The opening weekend was epic and Pittsburgh was totally involved. YNGBLKPGH (Young Black Pittsburgh) hosted a Black Carpet opening on Feb. 15, at the Southside Works Cinema. The Pittsburgh openings were not your typical movie opening. People prepared and dressed in colorful African attire. It has been reported that “we showed up and showed out.” Once again it was fashionable to be dressed in “African Garb” of the 70’s. The people in line for many shows looked like a casting call for a remake of “Coming to America.”

For those who are waiting for the film to come to the small screen, let’s get you up to speed on who is the Black Panther. T’Challa debuted in Fantastic Four #52 & 53 (1966) when the Four traveled to Wakanda, and returned in Fantastic Four Annual #5 in 1967. T’Challa traveled from Wakanda to New York City to join the Avengers in issue #52 (1968) to help take down the Grim Reaper. During Black Panther’s time with the Avengers, he made solo guest appearances in Astonishing Tales #6 & 7 (1971). Black Panther Vol. 4 returned the hero to solo print in 2005 written by Reginald Hudlin, running for 41 issues with Vol. 5 launching in 2009.

Brian Burley of YNGBLKPGH said he has been waiting for “Black Panther,” the movie, since he was 5. Apparently he was not the only one; as of Feb. 26. the movie has grossed over $700 million worldwide.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On Atlanta Daily World: