LET’S MAKEUP: Celebrity Makeup Artist Camara Aunique Shares What’s In Her Bag

[anvplayer video=”4330645″]

Camara Aunique is a celebrity makeup artist with a personality to match the larger than life stars whom she works with daily. From giving June Ambrose her signature pink lip to accenting Chloe x Halle‘s effortless glow, #TeamBeautiful wanted to know the products Aunique uses on herself! The fun-loving makeup artist took a break from behind the scenes to get in front of the camera at HB studios and candidly shares with us what she keeps in her makeup bag. Watch the video above to find out what’s in Camara’s bag and her one of her favorite Black-owned makeup brands.

SHOP CAMARA’S BAG:

J’Adore Eau de Parfume ($100.00 at Dior.com)

Kryolan Matte Lipstick in ‘Ceres’ ($19.80 at US.Kryolan.com)

beautyBlender PRO ($20.00 at Sephora.com)

AJ Crimson ‘No Filter’ Lipstick ($18.50 at AJCrimson.com)

DON’T MISS:

LET’S MAKEUP: Naturi Naughton’s Shares Her Must-Haves And Launches New Lip Line

LET’S MAKEUP: Laila Ali Shares The Secret To Keeping Her Purse Organized

LET’S MAKEUP: Achieve A Romantic Brown Smokey Eye From Brock Collection

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 6 31 photos Launch gallery #NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 6 1. BADGLEY MISCHKA Source:Getty 1 of 31 2. BADGLEY MISCHKA Source:Getty 2 of 31 3. BADGLEY MISCHKA Source:Getty 3 of 31 4. BADGLEY MISCHKA Source:Getty 4 of 31 5. BADGLEY MISCHKA Source:Getty 5 of 31 6. BADGLEY MISCHKA Source:Getty 6 of 31 7. BADGLEY MISCHKA Source:Getty 7 of 31 8. BADGLEY MISCHKA Source:Getty 8 of 31 9. ALICE + OLIVIA BY STACEY BENDET Source:Getty 9 of 31 10. ALICE + OLIVIA BY STACEY BENDET Source:Getty 10 of 31 11. ALICE + OLIVIA BY STACEY BENDET Source:Getty 11 of 31 12. ALICE + OLIVIA BY STACEY BENDET Source:Getty 12 of 31 13. ALICE + OLIVIA BY STACEY BENDET Source:Getty 13 of 31 14. SALLY LAPOINTE Source:Getty 14 of 31 15. SALLY LAPOINTE Source:Getty 15 of 31 16. SALLY LAPOINTE Source:Getty 16 of 31 17. VAQUERA Source:Getty 17 of 31 18. VAQUERA Source:Getty 18 of 31 19. VAQUERA Source:Getty 19 of 31 20. VAQUERA Source:Getty 20 of 31 21. VAQUERA Source:Getty 21 of 31 22. VAQUERA Source:Getty 22 of 31 23. BOSS Source:Getty 23 of 31 24. VIVIENNE TAM Source:Getty 24 of 31 25. VIVIENNE TAM Source:Getty 25 of 31 26. VIVIENNE TAM Source:Getty 26 of 31 27. VIVIENNE TAM Source:Getty 27 of 31 28. CALVIN KLEIN Source:Getty 28 of 31 29. CALVIN KLEIN Source:Getty 29 of 31 30. THE BLONDS Source:Getty 30 of 31 31. THE BLONDS Source:Getty 31 of 31 Skip ad Continue reading #NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 6 #NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 6

LET’S MAKEUP: Celebrity Makeup Artist Camara Aunique Shares What’s In Her Bag was originally published on hellobeautiful.com