Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. to Host 2018 Black History Film Festival

Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., in conjunction with the Cascade Civic Alliance, will host a film festival to celebrate Black History Month at Wolf Creek Library (3100 Enon Rd, Atlanta, GA 30349) and Southeast Atlanta Library (1463 Pryor Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30315). The film festival will take place over two days and begin with an Opening Reception on Friday, February 23, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm at Wolf Creek Library, and the film festival screenings will occur at both Wolf Creek and Southeast Atlanta Libraries on Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 12pm to 5pm.

The films screened at each of the locations on Saturday will highlight the efforts of several prominent African Americans in the struggle for civil rights. Among the subjects of these films are Atlanta civil rights attorney Donald Lee Hollowell, the life of former Harlem Globetrotter basketball player Mel Davis, activists protesting the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers’ strike, and the work of activist and educator Ida B. Wells. This event is free, and refreshments will be served.

The Opening Reception is to be guest emceed by actor Lamman Rucker. Commissioner Arrington will join the Friends of Wolf Creek to present awards to the winners of the essay and film competitions. This year’s essay theme is “Why my unsung hero should be celebrated during Black History Month”, and the entries from high school students in Fulton County will be accepted through February 16, 2018. The Opening Reception will also feature the screening of I Am Not Your Negro, the 2016 Academy Award-nominated documentary about the life of author James Baldwin and his involvement in the Civil Rights Movement.

