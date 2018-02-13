“Tell Them We Are Rising” Tells the Story of Black Colleges and Universities

The story of Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) began before the Civil War and

influenced the course of our nation yet remains one of America’s most important untold stories.

A haven for Black intellectuals, artists and revolutionaries—and path of promise toward the

American dream—Black colleges and universities have educated the architects of freedom

movements and cultivated leaders in every field. They have been unapologetically Black for

more than 150 years. For the first time ever, their story is told.

by award-winning documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson (The Black Panthers: Vanguard of

the Revolution) and produced by Firelight Films, Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of

Black Colleges and Universities examines the impact HBCUs have had on American history,

culture, and national identity. Beginning with the earliest attempts at education to today’s

campuses, the 90-minute film will air nationally on the acclaimed PBS series, Independent

Lens, on Monday, February 19, 2018, 9pm – 10:30pm ET.

Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities is the second in a

three-part series called “America Revisited” that includes “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the

Revolution,” which was the most watched Independent Lens program ever, and the

forthcoming, “The Slave Trade: Creating A New World.”

The film is the centerpiece of a yearlong multi-platform effort, HBCU Rising –

http://www.hbcurising.com, featuring public and marquee VIP screenings in major cities across the

country, StoryCorps audio stories, video shorts, an HBCU campus tour and an all-generation,

all-school HBCU Digital Yearbook. National partnerships in support of the film include: The

Black College Fund, Color of Change, the Association for the Study of African American Life

and History (ASALH), Thurgood Marshall College Fund, National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC),

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Akila Worksongs, Schomburg Center for the Research in

Black Culture, United Negro College Fund, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Blackout for

Human Rights, the HBCU Green Fund, MomsRising and Campaign for Black Male

Achievement.

Nelson is renowned for examining the history and experiences of African Americans. His most

notable films are The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution, Freedom Riders, Freedom

Summer, Wounded Knee, Jonestown: The Life & Death of People’s Temple, and The Murder of

Emmett Till. Tell Them We Are Rising premiered in January 2017 at the prestigious Sundance

Film Festival, making it his ninth festival premiere, more than any other nonfiction filmmaker.

With multiple industry awards, a National Humanities medal and a MacArthur “Genius” award

to his credit, Nelson is acknowledged as one of the premier documentary filmmakers working

today. His company, Firelight Media is a non-profit production company which provides

technical education and professional support to emerging documentarians and expands the

reach and impact of nonfiction film.

Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities is directed, written

and produced by Stanley Nelson, co-directed and co-produced by Marco Williams, written by

Marcia Smith and produced by Cyndee Readdean and Stacey L. Holman, with executive

producers Sally Jo Fifer, ITVS and Lois Vossen, Independent Lens. Funding for the film is

provided by the CPB, ITVS, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Andrew W. Mellon

Foundation, the Lumina Foundation, the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, and the Ford

Foundation.

