Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In New Netflix Series ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Despite her personal drama with ex-husband Kendu Issacs, Mary J. Blige is absolutely thriving professionally, as she just landed a major gig starring in a new Netflix series.

.@maryjblige to star as a sadistic, time-traveling assassin in new @Netflix superhero series, 'The Umbrella Academy,' in her biggest television role to-date https://t.co/wRUXk94wjm pic.twitter.com/xDuHdFSRby — Shadow and Act (@shadowandact) February 12, 2018

2018 has already been an amazing year for the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul herself, Mary J. Blige! After receiving her long-awaited (and much-deserved) star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she quickly followed that up with not one, but two Oscar nominations for the film Mudbound, one for Best Supporting Actress and the other for Best Song. Now, as reported by Shadow and Act, MJB is set to star in the new Netflix series The Umbrella Academy playing a badass female assassin.

Via Shadow and Act:

[Mary J.] Blige will be a series regular in the adaptation of Gerard Way’s comics ‘The Umbrella Academy.’

The live action series follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (The Umbrella Academy) – Luther, Diego, Allison, Vanya, Klaus and Number Five – as they work together to solve their father Reginald Hardgraves’ mysterious death, while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities. It takes place in an alternate universe where the assassination of JFK did not happen.

She joins previously announced cast members: Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castaneda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Ellen Page.

Blige’s role, set at a one-year deal for now, is described as the following: Cha-Cha is a ruthless and unorthodox hitwoman who travels through time to kill assigned targets. Even though she has a few gripes about the bureaucracy of her employers, this job is her life. She is sadistic, sociopathic, and her reputation precedes her. Her true love is torture, and she thinks of herself as a “pain artist.” She really doesn’t care for people—except for her partner Hazel.

As the project was just announced, there has been no word on when the series will begin shooting or an expected premiere date, however details are sure to continue to trickle in.

We at HB can’t express our happiness for Mary J. Blige! She is the queen of the bounce back and this year is proving to be one of her best yet. Congrats MJB!

