Is Corruption At The Core Of The Attempt To Remove South Africa’s President?

Top leaders in South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) Party want to remove the country’s corrupt president, a move that would restore the reputation of Nelson Mandela’s party.

SEE ALSO: Zimbabwe Rejoices Over Mugabe’s Resignation

The downfall of South Africa President Jacob Zuma has been painful to watch. Zuma, a hero in the battle against Apartheid, was imprisoned on Robben Island with Mandela WHEN?. This attempt to oust Zuma, 75, comes as he faces multiple corruption charges that tarnishes a political party that was a beacon of hope in Africa among the continent’s corrupt governments.

JUST IN: ANC confirms it has recalled Jacob Zumahttps://t.co/Dj1ftRjKVV pic.twitter.com/RJlYBYXzyC — News24 (@News24) February 13, 2018

With Zuma at the helm, the country is often seen—at best—as one of the least corrupt countries in Africa. A survey put Nigeria, the continent’s most populous country, at the top of the list of governments worldwide that are perceived as corrupt. Ghana, Angola and Kenya also placed in the top 10.

Zuma defied an order on Wednesday from party officials to resign from office, triggering a political crisis. Under pressure from party leaders, he agreed to resign—but under his own timetable. However, the officials, including the presumptive new president Cyril Ramaphosa, demanded his immediate departure after an extensive party leadership meet that ended early Tuesday.

This standoff was expected after the ANC’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, announced on Tuesday that Zuma rejected the National Executive Committee’s authority to remove him, according to the BBC.

The list of charges against Zuma includes fraud, racketeering and money laundering from a multi-billion dollar arms deal in 1999. More recently, the country’s highest court ruled that he breached his oath of office by using government money to upgrade his private estate.

South Africa's anti-corruption ombudsman heavily criticises President Jacob Zuma for $20m upgrade to his private home http://t.co/jPx7539Cpb — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 19, 2014

Politically, Zuma’s scandals are dragging down the ANC’s popularity, adding to the disappointment many Black South Africans feel toward the ANC’s failure to improve their lives. South Africans have protested not only to demand jobs but also to protest government under Zuma’s regime. Still, Zuma has supporters who want the party to allow him to complete his term in office. The two factions have squared off in the streets against each other.

ANC has met to discuss the future of President Jacob Zuma, amid clashes between protesters https://t.co/TMbxe9tYZA — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 5, 2018

SEE ALSO:

Three Applebee’s Employees Fired And Location Shuts Down For Racially Profiling Two Black Women

WTH? Jeff Sessions Vows To Protect ‘Anglo-American Heritage Of Law Enforcement’