French Olympian Who Skated To Beyoncé Just Owned The Olympics

In our gloomy world of government scandals, a racist president and hate crimes at an all-time high, there is always Beyoncé. Thankfully, we got a little of Queen Bey at the Olympics from French figure skater Maé Bérénice Méité. The 23-year-old Paris native skated her behind off to Bey‘s 2011 hit song “Run the World (Girls)” and 2008’s “Halo.” See a bit of the magic below.

Maé-Bérénice Méité, a French ice skater, performing her routine to Beyoncé's "Who Run The World" and "Halo." At the Winter Olympics.

pic.twitter.com/4ATEgcaq8r — Yoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) February 11, 2018

Méité also got some attention for wearing pants. Most figure skaters wear a frilly skirt, but Méité slipped into some leggings and still slayed. See the reactions:

Maé-Bérénice Méité of France ditching the frilly skirt in her costume and finishing her routine to Beyoncé’s Run the World. I AM HERE FOR THIS GIRL #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/x3ELqBXFXR — Elizabeth Smith (@eeeeelizzzzz) February 11, 2018

I don’t care about how the skate goes, but Mae-Berenice Meité wearing pants and skating to Beyoncé is a powerful thing — Andrea (@aaperezzle) February 11, 2018

I loved the French skater (Maé-Bérénice Méité)'s awesome pants outfit and the Bey song. Wish she'd done a whole program to Beyonce songs. — Cassie 🐶🌈 (@cfulgham) February 11, 2018

Unfortunately, Méité was in ninth place, but she is clearly the most memorable in our book. She has been overwhelmed by the love on Twitter. See below:

OMG I'M OVERWHELMED BY THE LOVE YOU ARE SHOWING ME TWITTER ! I'M CRYING OF JOY IN FRONT OF MY PHONE, THANK YOU 😭😍😍❤❤❤ — Maé-Bérénice Méité (@MBMeite) February 11, 2018

Kudos to you, Maé Bérénice Méité. Keep on slaying.

