Eugenia Kim Celebrates 20 Years Of Design At NYFW

Eugenia Kim entered confidently into NYFW celebrating 20 years of design, showing off her archive of hats and introducing us to her ‘iconic’ new pieces. Taking place at Pier 59, Kim chose a fashion presentation, allowing guests to interact with the models and look closely at her standout accessories.

Before getting to the presentation, she had an exhibit displaying some of her best pieces over the years, with the years and a short description. It’s a treat to view a designers archives and Kim didn’t disappoint. She explained exclusively to Hello Beautiful, “I wanted to do 20 iconic looks for 20 years. […] It’s how I evolved. Looking back through memories and seeing the past and the present and the future.”

While we’re seeing a surge of popularity in accessories, Eugenia Kim truly encompasses the past, present, and future, always giving her classing styles a modern flair and pushing with unique pieces that undoubtedly start a conversation. A favorite to celebs, Eugenia tells Hello Beautiful, “I feel like all these pieces that I think of, these moments in time, J. Lo wearing my floppy hat, these moments are iconic, and these are iconic pieces.”

Iconic indeed. In fact, Beyonce stepped out during Grammy weekend, wearing a Eugenia Kim black beret. A big moment for the designers’ 20 year anniversary and the hat worn as homage to Black Panther.

The word ‘iconic’ were blinged out on several pieces, including an oversized tote bag and a ribbon worn as a bracelet.

My personal favorite piece was the multi-colored feathered hat. Personally, I would rock this feathered hair hat to a gala or fashion event. This piece reminds me of Venus of Brassempouy, archeologists originally thought this piece was a hairstyle but has since determined it was most likely a hat. I’m here for a piece that can serve as both.

Kim didn’t disappoint at her show, wearing one of her own creations, a pillbox with snakeskin cigarettes. I inquired about her hat choice, to which she replied, “I’m a downtown girl and I was like, ‘Okay, I gotta make a downtown crown!’ I would teach my interns how to make these snakeskin cigarettes and the ones that weren’t fit for production, I just threw them all in here!” she laughs.

Kim’s NYFW show was truly representative of the Eugenia Kim woman: strong and feminine.

