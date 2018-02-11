Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Christian Siriano Celebrates Ten Years With 72-Look Fall Collection At NYFW


Jamé Jackson
0 reads
Leave a comment

Oh, what fun one can have when in the realms of fashion! Christian Siriano premiered his Fall 2018 Collection during NYFW to the eyes of many celebrant spectators commending the designer for 10 years in fashion. The diversity-champion and inclusion-monger has been a staple for many years, showing the world that celebrities of all shapes and sizes can look and feel beautiful in designer wear. And of course with 10 years worth of brand work, his collection decided to come with a bang—what could he possibly do?

FASHION-US-SIRIANO

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

FASHION-US-SIRIANO

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

First of all, the designer pulled off the major milestone with 72 looks. Known for his strength in his ability to dress and design for women, the collection did not disappoint with a variety of evening pieces from jumpsuits to gala gowns to decadent coats. Siriano’s collection played on a variance of romantic themes and ‘70s-themed asymmetrical cuttery. Evening wears or red furs, black patent leathers, and fur stoles cascaded down the runway, shifting into metallic unisex full and half-length suits.

FASHION-US-SIRIANO

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

FASHION-US-SIRIANO

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Gowns were cut with asymmetric lining across the chest, featuring longline tulle skirts or satin bustiers. Mysticism and fantasy flowed throughout the collection with rich, deep-hued blues, however the line brought back romantic, Valentines Day colors of pinks and reds to make a bold ending. The reality is, there wasn’t just one thing you could pinpoint as a theme for the collection—undeniably, how does one sum up 10 years in just one collection?

FASHION-US-SIRIANO

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

FASHION-US-SIRIANO

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

FASHION-US-SIRIANO

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Of course the show pulled in a riveting amount of celebrity support, both on and off the runway. On the catwalk was Danielle Brooks, Selma Blair, and Ashley Graham who opened the show. The front row didn’t leave any of the magic out either: Laverne Cox, Whoopi Goldberg, and a surprise guest (Cardi B!) were but just a few spotted.

Christian Siriano - Front Row - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Christian Siriano - Front Row - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Christian Siriano - Front Row - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

With celebrations and festivities occurring, we commend Siriano for championing diversity and change for 10 years through innovative technique and courage. Pushing the envelope as a designer can always be a challenge, however a true love and celebration of people will always yield a true answer.

DON’T MISS:

Danielle Brooks On Plus-Sized Modeling: ‘My Thing Is Being The Voice Of The Curves’

#NYFWNoir: Telfar’s Eclectic Fall in Pushed Boundaries Of Diversity-Led Fashion

#NYFWNoir: Chromat Once Again Offers A Fresh Perspective To Diversity On The Runway

Tom Ford - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

42 photos Launch gallery

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

Continue reading #NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

NYFW kicked off to a strong start on Thursday, with Eugenia Kim, Noon by Noor, Tom Ford, and Jeremy Scott, all standing out as Day One stars. Day One showed a lot of elongated menswear and powerful pantsuits for women. At Tom Ford it was an 80's party with metallics, lamé, and power shoulders. At Jeremy Scott, he took staple animal prints and reimagined in fun color ways for standout style. Pamella Roland gave us sexy LBD's with slits. Everyone incorporated Pantone's color of the year, ultra violet, and it's exciting as it looks good on all skintones. Click through our gallery and see all the best looks (all worn by Black models!), phresh off the runway, on Day One of NYFW.

comments – Add Yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now